Official statistics announcement

Training and exercise deaths in the UK Armed Forces: 1 January 2000 to 31 August 2025

This publication provides summary statistics on deaths which occurred whilst on training and exercise in the UK armed forces since 1 January 2000.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
24 February 2025
Last updated
21 August 2025
Release date:
25 September 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 25 September 2025 9:30am