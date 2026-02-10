Official statistics announcement

Timeliness of Acute Hospital Discharges (Discharge Ready Date) for December 2025

The Discharge Ready Date (DRD) publication reports on patients that were discharged in a given month. For these patients, it reports the percentage discharged on the day they become medically optimised for discharge (their ‘Discharge Ready Date’) and, for patients discharged on a later date, the proportions discharged in different time categories (1 day later, 2-3 days later, etc) and the total bed days after the DRD.

From:
NHS England
Published
10 February 2026
Last updated
10 February 2026
Release date:
12 February 2026 9:30am (provisional)
