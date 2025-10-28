Official statistics announcement

Sexual orientation, UK: 2024

Sexual orientation in the UK in 2024 by region, sex, age, legal partnership status, and ethnic group, using data from the Annual Population Survey (APS). These are official statistics in development.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
28 October 2025
Last updated
28 October 2025
Release date:
9 December 2025 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 9 December 2025 9:30am