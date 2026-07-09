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Official statistics announcement

Road fuel sales, deliveries and stock levels: 27 September 2026

Official statistics in development on average road fuel sales, deliveries and stock levels at sampled filling stations in the United Kingdom from 27 January 2020 to 27 September 2026.

From:
Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
Published
9 July 2026
Release date:
8 October 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 8 October 2026 9:30am