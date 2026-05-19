 Skip to main content
Accredited official statistics announcement

Road fuel prices: 24 May 2027

Weekly prices of unleaded petrol and diesel.

From:
Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
Published
19 May 2026
Last updated
19 May 2026
Release date:
25 May 2027 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 25 May 2027 9:30am