Official statistics announcement

Referrals for first consultant-led outpatient appointments for May 2021 (including June 2020 to November 2020 revisions)

Referrals for first consultant-led outpatient appointments

From:
NHS England
Published
30 June 2021
Last updated
30 June 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
8 July 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 8 July 2021 9:30am