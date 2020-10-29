Official statistics announcement Quarterly Hospital Activity data for Q2 2020/21

Quarterly activity data relating to inpatients (elective) and outpatients. All data items relate to all specialties. Figures are submitted quarterly on the Quarterly Activity Return (QAR) by NHS Trusts and Independent sector providers treating NHS patients. Outpatient data include: • the number of GP and other referrals for first consultant outpatient appointments, • the total number of attendances at consultant outpatient clinics including patients seen for their first appointments as well as those attending for subsequent or follow up appointments, • the number of patients who did not attend their outpatient appointment (first or subsequent) and gave no advance warning, or arrived too late to be seen. Elective admission events are: • decisions to admit, • patients admitted, • patients failed to attend, • removals other than admission.