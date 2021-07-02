Quality and Outcomes Framework, achievement and exceptions data Northern Ireland 2020 – 21
The quality and outcomes framework (QOF) is the annual reward and incentive programme detailing GP practice achievement results. QOF is a voluntary process for all surgeries in the UK and was introduced as part of the GP contract in 2004. These bulletins summarise the sixteenth year of Quality and Outcomes Framework (QOF) achievement and exception data from general practices in Northern Ireland, relating to the period from April 2020 to March 2021.