Official statistics announcement

Psychological Therapies, Annual report on the use of IAPT services, 2020-21

Psychological Therapies, Annual report on the use of IAPT services, 2020-21

From:
NHS Digital
Published
1 October 2021
Release date:
25 November 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 25 November 2021 9:30am