Official statistics announcement

Provisional Monthly Hospital Episode Statistics for Admitted Patient Care, Outpatient and Accident and Emergency data, April 2021 - March 2022

Provisional monthly HES

From:
NHS Digital
Published
24 March 2022
Last updated
4 May 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
17 May 2022 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
12 May 2022 9:30am
Reason for change:
Due to production delays the publication date has been delayed. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
These statistics will be released on 17 May 2022 9:30am