Official statistics announcement

Provisional Accident and Emergency Quality Indicators for England, March 2022, by provider

Monthly A&E quality indicators

From:
NHS Digital
Published
24 March 2022
Last updated
4 May 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
17 May 2022 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
12 May 2022 9:30am
Reason for change:
Publication date has been delayed due to production delays. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.
These statistics will be released on 17 May 2022 9:30am