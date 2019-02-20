Statistics release cancelled

The COVID19 pandemic has caused MoJ to have to change its data gathering, access and release practices, focussing efforts on priority analysis and statistics. In particular, we are pausing access to the Police National Computer, to minimise non-essential travel by our analysts. In line with guidance (https://www.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Regulatory-guidance_changing-methods_Coronavirus.pdf) from the Office for Statistics Regulation, the decision has been made to cancel the Proven reoffending statistics: April to June 2018 publication. We will keep users updated of any further changes via our published release calendar.