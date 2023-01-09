National statistics announcement

Primary school performance data in England: 2023

Information on the achievements of pupils in each state-funded primary school in England.

Department for Education
9 January 2023
17 November 2023 — See all updates
14 December 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 14 December 2023 9:30am