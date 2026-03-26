Official statistics announcement

Primary Care Workforce Quarterly Update, 31 March 2026

The Primary Care Workforce Quarterly Update brings together staff working in general practice with those working in Primary Care Networks as collected by the NWRS.

From:
NHS England
Published
26 March 2026
Last updated
26 March 2026
Release date:
14 May 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 14 May 2026 9:30am