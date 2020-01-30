Official statistics announcement Population trends for UK bat species

Statistics comprise population trends for 11 of the UK’s 17 breeding bat species, based on National Bat Monitoring Programme (NBMP) data. The NBMP relies on hundreds of volunteer bat surveyors. Population trends are generally provided at GB level, but for one species (Daubenton’s bat) there are sufficient data from NI to enable trend analysis at UK level. Trends are also broken down to country level where possible. Data contribute to UK and England Biodiversity indicators, and are important in enabling the UK to meet obligations under the Habitats Directive, report on and implement country biodiversity strategies, and report to EUROBATS. JNCW