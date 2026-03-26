Official statistics announcement

Physical Health Checks for People with Severe Mental Illness, Q4 2025-26

Information on the number of people with severe mental illness who have been offered a range of physical health checks in either primary or secondary care.

From:
NHS England
Published
26 March 2026
Last updated
26 March 2026
Release date:
21 May 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 21 May 2026 9:30am