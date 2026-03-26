Physical Health Checks for People with Severe Mental Illness, Q4 2025-26
Information on the number of people with severe mental illness who have been offered a range of physical health checks in either primary or secondary care.
Information on the number of people with severe mental illness who have been offered a range of physical health checks in either primary or secondary care.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).