Official statistics announcement

Palliative and end of life care profiles: September 2021 data update

Update of the care home domain indicators for various geographies.

From:
Public Health England
Published
19 July 2021
Last updated
19 July 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
7 September 2021 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 7 September 2021 9:30am