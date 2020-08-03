Official statistics announcement Occupational Flows: labour market movements during the pandemic

This article aims to look at the occupation switches across the labour market, focusing at the different demographics and the individual characteristics of the job movers, such as sex, age and qualifications. Using the LFS data from Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2019 up to Quarter 2 (Apr to June) 2020, we aim to understand the impact of coronavirus on the job changes in the economy, also exploring the analysis from the industry angle. Aiming to understand which industries have seen changes in their workforce.