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Official statistics announcement

Northern Ireland HSC Workforce Statistics March 2026

A quarterly summary of HSC staff

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
Published
19 March 2026
Last updated
29 May 2026
Release date:
2 June 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 2 June 2026 9:30am