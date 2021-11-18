Official statistics announcement

Northern Ireland HSC Workforce Key Facts December 2021

This bulletin presents a summary of HSC staff in post.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
Published
18 November 2021
Last updated
18 November 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
23 February 2022 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 23 February 2022 9:30am