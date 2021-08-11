Official statistics announcement

Northern Ireland HSC Workforce Census March 2021

This report presents a profile of HSC staff in post as at 31st March 2021.

Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
11 August 2021
11 August 2021 — See all updates
17 August 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 17 August 2021 9:30am