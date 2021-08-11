Official statistics announcement

Northern Ireland HSC Vacancies June 2021

Details HSC vacancies actively being recruited to.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
Published
11 August 2021
Last updated
11 August 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
25 August 2021 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 25 August 2021 9:30am