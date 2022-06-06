Official statistics announcement

NHS 111 / Integrated Urgent Care Patient experience survey for October 2021 to March 2022

Follow-up surveys for users of the NHS 111 / Integrated Urgent Care service

From:
NHS England
Published
6 June 2022
Last updated
6 June 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
16 June 2022 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 16 June 2022 9:30am