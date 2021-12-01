National Child Measurement Programme (NCMP) data for the 2020 to 2021 academic year by local authority
Data from the 2020 to 2021 NCMP will be published showing prevalence of underweight, healthy weight, overweight, obesity, and severe obesity for local authorities where 75% or more child measurements were submitted compared to previous full measurement years. Data will be published by local authority of child residence and local authority of school for children in Reception (age 4 to 5) and Year 6 (age 10 to 11).