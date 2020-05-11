Official statistics announcement

Monthly hospital activity data for April 2020

Inpatient elective admission events and referrals and attendances for outpatient appointments.

Published 11 May 2020
Last updated 11 May 2020 — see all updates
From:
NHS England
Release date:
11 June 2020 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 11 June 2020 9:30am