MCS certified domestic battery installation statistics - April 2024 to March 2025

Data monitoring the installation of domestic batteries recorded on the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), including capacity and cost statistics.

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
22 May 2025
29 May 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
