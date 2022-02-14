National statistics announcement

Livestock populations at 1 December 2021, United Kingdom

Number of livestock on agricultural holdings in the United Kingdom on 1 December 2021.

From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Published
14 February 2022
Last updated
30 March 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
31 March 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 31 March 2022 9:30am