National statistics announcement

Farming Statistics: Livestock populations at 1 December 2020 – England

England statistics on the number of cattle, sheep and pigs at 1 December 2020.

Published 13 January 2021
Last updated 13 January 2021 — see all updates
From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Release date:
25 February 2021 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 25 February 2021 9:30am