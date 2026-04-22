Accredited official statistics announcement

Legal aid statistics quarterly: April to June 2026

Activity in the legal aid system for England and Wales, including criminal and civil legal aid, family mediation, providers of legal aid and central funds payments.

From:
Ministry of Justice
Published
22 April 2026
Release date:
24 September 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 24 September 2026 9:30am