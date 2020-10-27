Official statistics announcement

Knife and offensive weapon sentencing statistics: year ending March 2021

Trends in cautioning and sentencing of knife and offensive weapon offences.

Published 27 October 2020
Last updated 27 October 2020 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Justice
Release date:
10 June 2021 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 10 June 2021 9:30am