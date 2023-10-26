Official statistics announcement

Knife and Offensive Weapon Sentencing Statistics: January to March 2024

Trends in cautioning and sentencing of knife and offensive weapon offences.

From:
Ministry of Justice
Published
26 October 2023
Last updated
13 November 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
15 August 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 15 August 2024 9:30am