Official statistics announcement Key Rural Issues

The purpose of this publication is to integrate evidence from across government in order to; provide evidence to inform the future direction of rural policy in NI, underpin the Rural Needs Act (NI) 2016, support equitable treatment of rural communities in policies and programmes across government, inform rural stakeholders and stimulate and support wider debate and research on rural issues. The publication illustrates within-rural as well as urban-rural differences and statistics are provided on Rural definition, land area and population; Education; Employment; Industry; Tourism; Connectivity; Access to services; Quality of life; Crime; and Poverty.