Official statistics announcement

Key Rural Issues

The purpose of this publication is to integrate evidence from across government in order to; provide evidence to inform the future direction of rural policy in NI, underpin the Rural Needs Act (NI) 2016, support equitable treatment of rural communities in policies and programmes across government, inform rural stakeholders and stimulate and support wider debate and research on rural issues. The publication illustrates within-rural as well as urban-rural differences and statistics are provided on Rural definition, land area and population; Education; Employment; Industry; Tourism; Connectivity; Access to services; Quality of life; Crime; and Poverty.

Published 17 June 2020
Last updated 17 June 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Northern Ireland)
Release date:
September 2020 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in September 2020