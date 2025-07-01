Inheritance Tax liabilities statistics
Annual update to the Inheritance Tax liabilities statistics. This publication contains information about Inheritance Tax (IHT) in the UK. It includes information on the estates and trusts that pay IHT, the use of tax reliefs and exemptions, and the asset composition of estates left on death, accrued back to the year in which the deceased passed away (i.e. became liable). This liabilities data is provided for estates passing on death in the 2022 to 2023 tax year.