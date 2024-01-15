Official statistics announcement

Incorporated companies in the UK October to December 2024

Quarterly release providing information about the size of the register, including the number of companies incorporated, dissolved and in the process of being removed.

From:
Companies House
Published
15 January 2024
Last updated
28 January 2025
Release date:
February 2025 (provisional)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
30 January 2025 9:30am
Reason for change:
Release date – changed to February 2025. Our quality assurance process has identified an issue with the Incorporated companies in the UK October to December 2024 statistics release. We have not been able to resolve this issue with confidence in time for the scheduled release date.We’ve decided to postpone the release to maintain the highest level of quality and trust in these statistics. For transparency, we’ll give more detailed information on the quality of the statistics with the release. We’re sorry for any inconvenience.
These statistics will be released in February 2025