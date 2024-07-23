Official statistics announcement

Incorporated companies in the UK April to June 2025

Quarterly release of information about the size of the register of companies, including number of companies incorporated, dissolved and in the process of being removed.

Companies House
23 July 2024
29 July 2025
31 July 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 31 July 2025 9:30am