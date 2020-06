Official statistics announcement Impact of coronavirus in Care Homes in England (Vivaldi): 26 May to 19 June 2020

First results of the Vivaldi study on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic across 9,000 care homes in England between 26 May and 19 June 2020. The publication provides estimates of staff and care home residents testing positive for COVID-19 across this group of care homes, and will highlight some risk factors that may increase the risk of infection in the setting.