Healthy Life Expectancy quality and methods guide
What the healthy life expectancy statistics cover, how we produce them, and their quality and comparability. Includes definitions and latest, past and upcoming changes.
What the healthy life expectancy statistics cover, how we produce them, and their quality and comparability. Includes definitions and latest, past and upcoming changes.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).