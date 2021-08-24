National statistics announcement

Guardianship under the Mental Health Act, 1983 - 2018-19, 2019-20 & 2020-21

Use of Guardianship orders by local authorities

From:
NHS Digital
Published
24 August 2021
Last updated
Release date:
21 October 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 21 October 2021 9:30am