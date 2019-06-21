Official statistics announcement

Graduate Outcomes (LEO): Subject by Provider, 2017 to 2018

Statistics on the LEO graduate outcomes by provider, 2017 to 2018.

Published 21 June 2019
Last updated 28 May 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department for Education
Release date:
25 June 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 25 June 2020 9:30am

