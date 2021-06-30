Official statistics announcement

GP Patient Survey 2021 Results

The GP Patient Survey assesses patients’ experience of healthcare services provided by GP practices, including experience of access to GP practices, making appointments, the quality of care received from healthcare professionals, patient health, experience of services when their GP practice is closed, and patients’ experiences of NHS dental services. For 2021, the survey also includes questions related to shielding and the avoidance of making appointments during the Covid-19 pandemic.

NHS England
30 June 2021
30 June 2021
8 July 2021 9:30am
