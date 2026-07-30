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Official statistics announcement

GP Earnings and Expenses Estimates, 2024/25

The latest GP Earnings and Expenses enquiry provides a detailed study of the earnings and expenses for both full- and part-time GPs working in the UK as either a contractor or salaried GP.

From:
NHS England
Published:
30 July 2026
Last updated:
30 July 2026
Release date:
27 August 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 27 August 2026 9:30am