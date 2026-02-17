Fuel Poverty report: 2025
The report includes data on the number of households living in fuel poverty in England, an analysis of the composition of the fuel poor group in 2025, and projections of the number of households in fuel poverty in 2026.
The report includes data on the number of households living in fuel poverty in England, an analysis of the composition of the fuel poor group in 2025, and projections of the number of households in fuel poverty in 2026.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).