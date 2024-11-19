Accredited official statistics announcement

Fuel Poverty report: 2024

The report includes data on the number of households living in fuel poverty in England, an analysis of the composition of the fuel poor group in 2024, and projections of the number of households in fuel poverty in 2025.

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
19 November 2024
March 2025 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in March 2025