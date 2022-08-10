Official statistics announcement Follow-up survey for those entering the UK under Ukraine Humanitarian Schemes: 20 July to 4 August

Describing experiences of adults aged 18 and over who have recently arrived in the UK from Ukraine, and agreed to be recontacted in a follow-up study, using data from the UK Humanitarian Response Follow-up Survey. The Office for National Statistics conducted this survey on behalf of the UK government, in collaboration with Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. The study is about the opinions and experiences of people coming to the UK on the Ukraine visa schemes, and how these might have changed since they last completed the Humanitarian Response Insight Survey, UK.