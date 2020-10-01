National statistics announcement Fire and rescue incident statistics: England year ending September 2020

Focuses on incidents and fires attended by fire and rescue services and fire-related fatalities and casualties from those fires. Alongside this release the department will publish additional statistical tables that have not been previously included in any of our standard statistical releases. These additional ad-hoc tables are based on user requests for specific cuts of the data and we are releasing them alongside our standard publication to make them available to all users.