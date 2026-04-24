Accredited official statistics announcement

Family Practitioner Services Statistics for NI - Key Facts 25/26

This report contains key summary information on activity and payments in relation to general medical, dental, ophthalmic and pharmaceutical services in Northern Ireland. It details information on the number of practitioners in Northern Ireland along with the number of registered patients and the treatments carried out and submitted to BSO for payment. The report also contains summary information on prescription dispensing and payments in relation to community dispensing (i.e. dispensing by community pharmacies, dispensing doctors and appliance suppliers). Information is provided at Northern Ireland level with further breakdowns at Local Government District (LGD) and Local Commissioning Group (LCG) level. The full, annual reports can be located within the relevant service area on the FPS website (https://bso.hscni.net/directorates/operations/family-practitioner-services/directorates-operations-family-practitioner-services-information-unit/)

From:
Department of Health (Northern Ireland), HSC Business Services Organisation (Northern Ireland) and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
24 April 2026
Release date:
2 July 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 2 July 2026 9:30am