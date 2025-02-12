Family Practitioner Services Statistics for NI - Key Facts 24/25
Key facts taken from FPS annual reports on activity and payment statistics within General Medical Services, Dentistry, Ophthalmic & Pharmaceutical Services.
Key facts taken from FPS annual reports on activity and payment statistics within General Medical Services, Dentistry, Ophthalmic & Pharmaceutical Services.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).