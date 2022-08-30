Official statistics announcement

Estates Returns Information Collection, Summary page and dataset for ERIC 2021/22

2021/22 Estates and facilities data from all NHS trusts including Ambulance trusts

From:
NHS Digital
Published
30 August 2022
Last updated
30 August 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
13 October 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 13 October 2022 9:30am