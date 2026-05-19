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Accredited official statistics announcement

Energy trends and prices: March - May 2027

Monthly production, trade, electricity generation and consumption of coal, electricity, gas, oil and total energy; retail price and EU comparative price data, and petrol & diesel price data.

From:
Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
Published
19 May 2026
Last updated
19 May 2026
Release date:
27 May 2027 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 27 May 2027 9:30am