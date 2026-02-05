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Accredited official statistics announcement

Energy trends and prices: December 2026 - February 2027

Monthly production, trade, electricity generation and consumption of coal, electricity, gas, oil and total energy; retail price and EU comparative price data, and petrol & diesel price data.

From:
Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
Published
5 February 2026
Last updated
6 May 2026
Release date:
25 February 2027 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 25 February 2027 9:30am